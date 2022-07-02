Celebrity Gogglebox stars watch Big Boys coming out scene in Pride special

Celebrity Gogglebox got in on Pride celebrations on Friday (1 July) with celebrities tuning in to a heartfelt scene from Channel 4 comedy Big Boys.

Written by Jack Rooke and starring Dylan Llewellyn and Jon Pointing, the show centres around two “mismatched boys” during their first year of university, and features a particularly poignant coming-out scene.

Rooke described his show’s feature on the episode of Celebrity Gogglebox as “the happiest moment of my career”.

