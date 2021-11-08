Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 14-20:

Nov. 14: Actor Kathleen Hughes (“Babe”) is 93. Writer P.J. O’Rourke is 74. Guitarist James Young of Styx is 72. Musician Stephen Bishop is 70. Pianist Yanni is 67. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 60. Actor Laura San Giacomo (“Just Shoot Me”) is 60. Rapper Reverend Run of Run-DMC is 57. Actor Patrick Warburton (“The Tick,” ″Seinfeld”) is 57. Singer Jeanette Jurado of Expose’ is 56. Bassist Brian Yale of Matchbox Twenty is 53. Singer-music producer Butch Walker (Marvelous 3) is 52. Actor Josh Duhamel (Film’s “Transformers,” TV’s “Las Vegas”) is 49. Drummer Travis Barker of Blink-182 is 46. Drummer Robby Shaffer of MercyMe is 46. Actor Brian Dietzen (“NCIS”) is 44. Rapper Shyheim is 44. Bassist Tobin Esperance of Papa Roach is 42. Actor Olga Kurylenko (“Quantum of Silence”) is 42. Comedian Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Actor Russell Tovey (“Quantico”) is 40. Actor Cory Michael Smith (“Gotham”) is 35. Actor Graham Patrick Martin (“Major Crimes,” “Two and a Half Men”) is 30.

Nov. 15: Singer Petula Clark is 89. Actor Joanna Barnes (“Spartacus,” ″The Parent Trap”) is 87. Actor Sam Waterston (“Law and Order”) is 81. Singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad of ABBA is 76. Actor Bob Gunton (TV’s “24,” film’s “The Shawshank Redemption”) is 76. Actor Beverly D’Angelo (“National Lampoon’s Vacation”) is 70. Actor-director James Widdoes (“Animal House”) is 68. News correspondent John Roberts is 65. Bandleader Kevin Eubanks (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 64. Comedian Judy Gold is 59. Actor Rachel True (“Half and Half”) is 55. Rapper E-40 is 54. Country singer Jack Ingram is 51. Actor Jonny Lee Miller (“Elementary,” “Eli Stone”) is 49. Actor Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong (“Carter,” “Veronica Mars”) is 48. Drummer David Carr of Third Day is 47. Singer Chad Kroeger of Nickelback is 47. Drummer Jesse Sandoval (The Shins) is 47. Actor Virginie Ledoyen (“The Beach”) is 45. Actor Sean Murray (“NCIS”) is 44. Rapper B.o.B is 33. Actor Shailene Woodley is 30. Actor Emma Dumont (“Bunheads”) is 27.

Nov. 16: Actor Clu Gulager (film’s “The Last Picture Show,” TV’s “The Virginian”) is 93. Actor Joanna Pettet (“Knots Landing”) is 79. Actor Steve Railsback is 76. Actor David Leisure (“Empty Nest”) is 71. Actor Miguel Sandoval (“Medium”) is 70. Actor Marg Helgenberger (“CSI”) is 63. Drummer Mani of Stone Roses is 59. Country singer-guitarist Keith Burns of Trick Pony is 58. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 57. Actor Harry Lennix (“The Blacklist”) is 57. Guitarist Dave Kushner of Velvet Revolver is 55. Actor Lisa Bonet (boh-NAY’) is 54. Actor Tammy Lauren (“Wanda at Large,” ″Martial Law”) is 53. Singer Bryan Abrams of Color Me Badd is 52. Actor Martha Plimpton is 51. Actor Missi Pyle (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”) is 49. Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 44. Singer Trevor Penick (O-Town) is 42. Actor Kimberley J. Brown (“Halloweentown”) is 37. Singer Siva Kaneswaran of The Wanted is 33. Comedian Pete Davidson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 28. Actor Casey Moss (“Days of Our Lives”) is 28. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey (“Heroes,” ″My Wife and Kids”) is 26.

Nov. 17: Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 83. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio of The Four Seasons is 80. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 79. Actor Lauren Hutton is 78. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 77. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 77. Actor Stephen Root (“King of the Hill,” ″NewsRadio”) is 70. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 63. Actor William Moses is 62. Entertainer RuPaul is 61. Musician Joey Williams of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 59. Actor Dylan Walsh (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Brooklyn Bridge”) is 58. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 55. Actor Sophie Marceau (“Braveheart”) is 55. Singer Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe is 54. Keyboardist Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler is 54. Actor David Ramsey (“Arrow,” “Blue Bloods”) is 50. Actor Leslie Bibb (Film’s “Iron Man,” TV’s ″Popular”) is 48. Actor Brandon Call (“Step By Step”) is 45. Country singer Aaron Lines is 44. Actor Rachel McAdams (“Wedding Crashers,” “The Notebook”) is 43. Guitarist Isaac Hanson of Hanson is 41. Actor Justin Cooper (“Liar, Liar”) is 33. Bassist Reid Perry of The Band Perry is 33. Actor Raquel Castro (“Jersey Girl”) is 27.

Nov. 18: Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 82. Actor Linda Evans (“Dynasty”) is 79. Actor Susan Sullivan is 79. Country singer Jacky Ward is 75. Actor Jameson Parker (“Simon and Simon”) is 74. Actor-singer Andrea Marcovicci is 73. Singer Graham Parker is 71. Actor Delroy Lindo (“The Good Fight”) is 69. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 68. Actor Oscar Nunez (“The Office”) is 63. Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 61. Singer Kim Wilde is 61. Actor Tim Guinee (GIH’-nee) (“Elementary”) is 59. Guitarist Kirk Hammett of Metallica is 59. Singer Tim DeLaughter of Polyphonic Spree (and Tripping Daisy) is 56. Actor Romany Malco (“A Million Little Things,” “Weeds”) is 53. Actor Owen Wilson is 53. Actor Dan Bakkedahl (“Life in Pieces,” ″The Mindy Project”) is 53. Singer-Broadway composer Duncan Sheik is 52. Actor Mike Epps is 51. Actor Peta Wilson (“La Femme Nikita”) is 51. Actor Chloe Sevigny (“Big Love,” ″Boys Don’t Cry”) is 47. Actor Steven Pasquale (“The Good Wife”) is 45. Keyboardist Alberto Bof of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 44. Rapper Fabolous is 44. Actor-director Nate Parker (“Birth of a Nation”) is 42. Rapper Mike Jones is 41. Actor Mekia Cox (“Secrets and Lies”) is 40. Actor-comedian Nasim Pedrad (“Scream Queens,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Actor Christina Vidal (TV’s “Grand Hotel”) is 40. Singer TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 37. “Project Runway” winner and designer Christian Soriano is 36. Actor Nathan Kress (“iCarly”) is 29.

Nov. 19: Talk show host Dick Cavett is 85. Media mogul Ted Turner is 83. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 79. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 72. Actor Robert Beltran (“Big Love,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 68. Actor Kathleen Quinlan is 67. Actor Glynnis O’Connor is 66. Journalist Ann Curry is 65. Actor Allison Janney (“Mom,” “The West Wing”) is 62. Drummer Matt Sorum of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N’ Roses) is 61. Actor Meg Ryan is 60. Actor Jodie Foster is 59. Actor Terry Farrell (“Becker”) is 58. Actor Erika Alexander (“Living Single,” “The Cosby Show”) is 52. Drummer Travis McNabb (Better Than Ezra) is 52. Singer Tony Rich is 50. Singer Jason Albert of Heartland is 48. Country singer Billy Currington is 48. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 48. Singer Tamika Scott of Xscape is 46. Rapper Lil’ Mo is 44. Actor Reid Scott (“Veep,” “My Boys”) is 44. Director Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) is 42. Guitarist Browan Lollar of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 39. Actor Adam Driver (“Girls”) is 38. Country singer Cam is 37. Rapper Tyga is 32.

Nov. 20: Actor Estelle Parsons (“The Connors,” “Roseanne”) is 94. Comedian Dick Smothers is 83. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 79. Actor Veronica Hamel is 78. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 75. Musician Joe Walsh is 74. Actor Richard Masur (“One Day at a Time”) is 73. Actor Bo Derek is 65. Drummer Jimmy Brown of UB40 is 64. Actor Sean Young is 62. Pianist Jim Brickman is 60. Actor Ming-Na Wen (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″Mulan”) is 58. Rapper Mike D of the Beastie Boys is 56. Rapper Sen Dog of Cypress Hill is 56. Actor Callie Thorne (“Rescue Me,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 52. Actor Sabrina Lloyd (“Numb3rs”) is 51. Actor Joel McHale (“Community”) is 50. Actor Marisa Ryan (“New York Undercover”) is 47. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 46. Actor Joshua Gomez (“Chuck”) is 46. Country singer Josh Turner is 44. Actor Nadine Velazquez (“My Name Is Earl”) is 43. Actor Jacob Pitts (“Sneaky Pete,” “Justified”) is 42. Actor Jeremy Jordan (“Supergirl”) is 37. Actor Ashley Fink (“Glee”) is 35. Bassist Jared Followill of Kings of Leon is 35. Actor Jaina Lee Ortiz (“Station 19”) is 35. Actor Cody Linley (“Hannah Montana”) is 32. Guitarist Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer is 26.

