Celebrity Bake Off: Fans are loving Annie Mac’s pronunciation of ‘kneading’

Annie Mac delighted fans with her pronunciation of the word “kneading” on The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

The former Radio 1 presenter appeared on Tuesday (5 April) night’s episode of the charity series for Stand Up To Cancer alongside musician Example and comedian Ed Gamble, with usual host Matt Lucas replacing a missing contestant.

While Mac was making her raspberry doughnuts, she said she was “nedding” the dough rather than “kneading”.

While talking viewers through her baking process, she said: “Maybe I should do a bit more nedding. You’re trying to get more air into it, so it’s less dense. The only way you do that is by nedding it.”

Presenter Noel Fielding then asked the DJ about her pronunciation of the word, saying: “Word on the street is that instead of kneading dough you keep saying ‘nedding’ dough.”

Mac joked back: “Just because I don’t know the baking lingo.”

Fielding then said he was in favour of the pronunciation and that “in my opinion, it’s an upgrade”.

“Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise,” he added.

On social media, viewers compared the moment to celebrity chef Nigella Lawson’s unique way of saying microwave.

One viewer wrote: “Move over mee-cro-wav-ay. Here is how Annie Mac pronounces the word ‘kneading’.”

Mac’s former Radio 1 colleague Nick Grimshaw also tweeted: “NEDDING IT???? Obsessed with you.”

Several fans also tweeted pictures of Ned Flanders from The Simpsons.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C continues Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Celebrity Bake Off: Fans are loving Annie Mac’s pronunciation of ‘kneading’