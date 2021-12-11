Celebrate the festive season safely to protect loved ones this Christmas

Celebrating the festive season safely this year needn’t mean the Christmas cheer has to stop.

After what will have been a difficult 12 months for many, the coming weeks offer a chance to gather with family and friends.

And with the Covid-19 vaccination programme in full swing, this festive season will feel more normal than the last.

But with the virus still spreading, it is important that everyone follows some simple steps to ensure the whole country can start 2022 in the best possible shape.

First and foremost, taking regular Covid tests using rapid lateral flow devices (LFD) – particularly before meeting up with friends and family – is one way we can all help keep loved ones safe.

Crucially, if your lateral flow test result is positive, you must self-isolate and take a PCR test.

It is also recommended that people take a rapid lateral flow test before spending time in crowded, enclosed and busy spaces.

Rapid lateral flow tests can be picked up for free from pharmacies using a ‘collect code’, from Covid test or vaccination centres or ordered online from nhs.uk/get-tested. Remember to report all your results whether positive, negative or void at gov.uk.

Letting fresh air into enclosed spaces is another way to stay safe. Opening a window or door – even for 10 minutes – can help reduce the spread of Covid when meeting others indoors.

Face coverings are a good way to reduce transmission, and from Friday 10 December, they have become compulsory in most public indoor venues, such as cinemas, theatres and places of worship in England.

From Monday 13 December, those who can will be advised to work from home, and anyone who cannot work from home should continue to travel to their workplace.

Then from Wednesday 15 December, for those in England the NHS Covid Pass on the NHS COVID-19 app will become mandatory for entry into nightclubs and settings where large crowds gather – including unseated indoor events with 500 or more attendees, unseated outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees and any event with 10,000 or more attendees.

People will be able to demonstrate proof of two vaccine doses via the app, and proof of a negative lateral flow test will also be accepted.

The updated guidelines also mean anyone travelling from abroad for the festive season must take a Covid test up to two days before arriving in England, complete a passenger locator form, take a PCR test on or before day two of their arrival in the country, and self-isolate until they receive a negative test.

This will help reduce the chances of new variants being introduced into the UK, while allowing important festive travel plans to go ahead this winter.

In light of the new omicron variant, the government has expanded the booster programme to all adults over 18 and announced that all eligible people will be offered a top-up jab by the end of January.

Sir Patrick Vallance is the government’s chief scientific adviser (UK government)

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, said: “While vaccines are offering us good protection, Covid-19 is still with us.

“Stay safe over the festive period by taking simple but effective steps like wearing a face covering in crowded indoor spaces, testing regularly, ventilating rooms where possible and getting a booster or vaccine when offered.

“By doing this, we can reduce the spread of the virus and keep ourselves and others safer.”

Businesses are also being urged to follow the updated Covid guidelines for the festive period, including making sure risk assessments have been checked for the winter and workplaces are well ventilated.

Companies, including transport operators and shops, must also adhere to tighter rules to keep customers safe. Where legally required to, business owners should tell customers making the most of the festive period to wear a mask.

Businesses should also continue to encourage customers to check in using the NHS COVID-19 app. This will allow swift action to be taken to limit the spread of the virus, if an outbreak is detected.

Jenny Harries says people should wear a mask in crowded and enclosed places, ventilate rooms and take regular lateral flow tests (UK government )

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Simple steps can prevent the spread of Covid-19 and keep ourselves and our loved ones safe this winter.

“Wear a mask in crowded and enclosed places, and ventilate rooms. Take a lateral flow test before attending indoor gatherings or visiting elderly or vulnerable people.

“If you are due a vaccine – please get one without delay. If you have symptoms, please stay at home and get a PCR test.”

*This article is for people living in England – the guidance in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland differs from that described above

