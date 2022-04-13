Cedric McMillan: Bodybuilding community rocked by third death in six months

Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has died just a year after taking time out because of a heart problem, according to his sponsor.

The New Jersey native is the third bodybuilder known to have died in the US in the last six months, raising concerns about the safety of the sport.

Announcing McMillan’s death on Tuesday, his longtime sponsor Black Skull USA posted an image of the New Jersey-born bodybuilder on Instagram with the words “RIP”.

“We regret to inform you that our friend and brother Cedric McMillan passed away today,” the sponsor said in a caption of the 44-year-old and former Arnold Classic winner.

“Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend, and father. Our prayers are with all his family and friends. He ‘fought the good fight’ and now he rests.”

His family and “close sources” later confirmed the news to bodybuilding news website Generation Iron, who noted that McMillan “was very open about his past heart issues”.

That included a “near death experience” that forced him to take a break from competing last year, including in the Legion Sports Fest Pro and the Arnold Classic competitions.

He said in an interview with Generation Iron in November 2021 that he ended-up on life support after contracting Covid in 2020 and later pneumonia, which caused him to experience “shortness of breath for quite some time”.

“Back in July I was almost dead,” he said in the interview.

His death on Tuesday reportedly happened while McMillan was running on a treadmill, the report said, although it remains unclear exactly what his cause of death was.

It is just the latest in a string of tragedies to hit the sport, following the recent deaths of Shawn Rhoden and George Peterson at the end of last year.

Their deaths also remain a source of concern for bodybuilders, whose use of steroids

