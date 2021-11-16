CDC warns Americans to avoid much of Europe as new countries upgraded to ‘very high’ levels of Covid

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and the British Crown dependency of Guernsey to the highest level of travel health notification due to rising Covid-19.

The new additions mean American tourists are being warned against travelling to large swathes of Europe.

The State Department simultaneously issued a “do not travel” warning three of the new additions, with only Guernsey avoiding the added layer of travel warnings.

They join countries across the Atlantic already on the CDC’s list countries with “very high levels” of Covid, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Norway, Switzerland, Jersey, Greece, and Ireland.

