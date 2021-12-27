CDC shortens isolation for Covid-positive Americans to just 5 days

Americans who test positive for the coronavirus can isolate for just five days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday – down from the 10 days the agency previously recommended.

The new guideline comes as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads rapidly across the United States, causing a high number of mild or asymptomatic cases.

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky told the Associated Press on Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

