CCTV shows knife killer’s attempted ‘massacre’ of neighbours after parking row

CCTV and doorbell footage shows a suspect allegedly carrying out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.

Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.

The jury heard how Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his Gloucestershire village who had been trying to evict him for several years due to his anti-social behaviour.

