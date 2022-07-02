CCTV from Kremenchuk park shows moment mall was hit by missile strike

At least 19 people were killed and 62 were injured after a missile strike hit a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, on Monday (27 June).
This footage, taken from CCTV cameras in a nearby park, shows the impact of the blast.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed that troops intended to hit a weapons depot nearby, denying that the mall was a target.
Approximately 1,000 civilians were inside the mall at the time of the strike, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
