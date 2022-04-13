CCTV footage shows toddler Kemarni Watson Darby hours before his murder

Police have released CCTV footage showing the final moments of three-year-old toddler Kemarni Watson Darby’s life before he was murdered by his mother’s partner.

Nathaniel Pope was found guilty of murder and child cruelty. Kemarni’s mother, Alicia Watson, was cleared of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing the death of her son.

West Midlands Police said that Kemarni’s injuries were so severe that the force used to inflict them was comparable to that of a car crash.

Pope and Watson will be sentenced at a later date.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.