CCTV Footage Shows KK With A Towel Around His Neck Before Collapsing; Police Quiz About Blood Stains On It

Renowned Bollywood singer KK, 53, passed away on Tuesday night, hours after his performance at the Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. While the singer complained about chest pain post his performance, and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, police have now recovered a blood-stained towel from the singer’s hotel room in Kolkata. Plus, the CCTV footage of the Bollywood singer walking in the hotel’s lobby with a towel around his neck post his concert has raised a few doubts.

CCTV footage shows that KK was not feeling well. He was seen walking alongside his manager in the hotel lobby after the concert. According to initial medical reports, KK died of cardiac arrest. His last rites will be performed in Mumbai tomorrow.#KKPassesAway #KK pic.twitter.com/dViaPTr5pJ — Tirthankar Das (@tirthaMirrorNow) June 1, 2022

While the preliminary findings of the post-mortem have ruled out foul play and suggest that the singer passed away due to a cardiac arrest, cops have been busy investigating the evidence that has been recovered from the singer’s hotel room. And when quizzed, KK’s manager claimed that the singer had injured his forehead while trying to reach a chair in his room. “The manager said the singer fell down while trying to pull a chair inside the hotel room and hurt himself on the forehead. He then used the towel to wipe off the blood from his forehead,” a police officer told PTI, as reported by Firstpost.

Touted as one of the best artist in the Indian music industry, KK, who ruled the music industry in the 90s with iconic songs like ‘Tu Hi Meri Shabh Hai’, ‘Pal’, ‘Yaaron’, ‘Tadap Tadap Ke’ and many others, made his Bollywood debut with ‘Maachis’ track ‘Chod Aaye Hum Voh Galiyan’.

The untimely demise of the music sensation left the entire entertainment industry shocked. Several renowned Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and others took to social media to pay tribute to KK. Meanwhile, KK’s last rites will take place in Mumbai today.

