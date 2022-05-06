CCTV footage shows behind the scenes of James Stunt's alleged laundering operation

CCTV footage was shown in court during the trial of socialite James Stunt showing wads of banknotes being taken out of a bag and placed into a box.

The former son-in-law of Bernie Ecclestone is one of eight defendants on trial over being involved in an alleged network which saw £266 million deposited in the bank account of gold dealer Fowler Oldfield.

Stunt and his co-defendants are accused of bringing in “criminal cash” to their business addresses between January 2014 and September 2016.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.