‘Categorically untrue’: Jan 6 hearing finds Trump lied about Mike Pence agreeing he could overturn election

An attorney who served as Mike Pence’s chief legal counsel in the days leading up to Jan 6 rebuked Donald Trump on Thursday and said that a statement the president put out claiming that the vice president agreed he had the power to overturn the election was “categorically false”.

Greg Jacob made the declaration on Thursday just before the January 6 committee took a recess.

Asked about a statement Mr Trump put out on the day before the riot claiming that he and Pence were in “total agreement” about the vice president’s authority to interfere in the electoral vote count, Mr Jacob said that the vice president’s team was “shocked and disappointed.”

“[W}e were shocked and disappointed, because whoever had written and put that statement out, it was categorically untrue,” said Mr Jacob.

More follows…

