Cate Blanchett says her children are ‘totally disinterested’ in her fame

Cate Blanchett has opened up about her relationship with her four children and how “disinterested” they are in her career, which she doesn’t have a problem with.

The 52-year-old actor discussed how much her children know about her professional success and fame during a recent interview with Page Six, while at Lincoln Center’s Alice Trudy Hall, where she received the organisation’s 47th Chaplin Award.

“They have no idea, no idea,” she said.

Blanchett and her husband Andrew Upton share four children together, Dashiell, 20, Roman, 18, Ignatius, 14, and Edith, seven.

According to the Don’t Look Up star, when she told her children that she was going to New York for a few days, they didn’t really question it.

“I told them, ‘Oh I’m going to New York for 36 hours. I’ll be back on Wednesday…’ One of them is getting an award at school, and they went, ‘Oh, OK, have a good time,’” she explained.

To the publication, Blanchett noted that while here kids are “disinterested” in her fame, it is “in the best possible, healthiest way”.

The Australian actor has previously discussed her children and some things she’s kept in mind while raising them. In an interview with Porter, the digital title for the luxury fashion brand Net-A-Porter, last November, Blanchett noted how she’s talked to her children “a lot” about social media and the powers of it.

(Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

More specifically, she said that when her children learn something online, she has told them to “check their sources,” in order to make sure that they know where the “so-called information” is coming from.

“Because so much of our so-called information comes through social media. I’m old enough to have been taught at school what a primary, secondary and tertiary source is,” Blanchett explained. “I say to the children when they mention something, ‘Where did you read it? Who has [authenticated] that? You have to learn how to read an image and article. And if you’re going to share something, you’d better make sure you have checked the sources.’”

“Of course, they roll their eyes,” she continued. “But when you hear them talk to their friends, I think they’re responsible.”

Blanchett noted that as her children continue to grow up, particularly her son who’s in college, she has felt “responsible” for shaping the real world that they will ultimately enter.

“My son is studying physics and philosophy, so he is really interesting to talk to about [technology],” she added. “I don’t want to become a separated generation, because I also feel responsible for the landscape he is about to emerge into as an adult.”

