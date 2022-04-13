Cat interrupts Sky News reporter giving Partygate update

A journalist was interrupted by a furry friend while trying to deliver a broadcast on the fines handed to Boris Johnson, Carrie Johnson and Rishi Sunak for attending parties at Downing Street during lockdown.

Sky News deputy political editor Sam Coates was giving the latest update on the partygate scandal when his cat Bob decided it was his time to shine and began swishing his tail into the frame.

“Bob seems very pleased with himself,” Coates wrote on Twitter.

