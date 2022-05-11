Casey White: Police reopen probe into mysterious shooting suicide of escaped Alabama inmate’s ex-girlfriend

Police have reopened an investigation into the mysterious death of escaped Alabama inmate Casey Cole White’s former girlfriend, after her 2008 shooting death was previously ruled a suicide.

Christy Shelton, 31, died on 1 February 2008 after she was shot in the chest by a sawed-off shotgun inside an Alabama home belonging to White’s mother.

White, who was in a relationship with Ms Shelton at the time, was in the home with her at the time of the shooting.

Back then, officials ruled White out as a suspect, classed the 31-year-old’s death as a suicide and the case was closed.

But Ms Shelton’s family has always doubted that version of events and – following White’s dramatic escape with prison guard lover Vicky White that also ended in her death from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound – Limestone County Sheriff’s Office are taking a fresh look at the case.

Christy Shelton died in 2008 when her boyfriend Casey White was in the home with her (Family photo )

Ms Shelton’s daughter Somer Mitchell told News 19 that the family are still waiting for answers about her death and do not believe investigators properly questioned her mother’s boyfriend at the time.

“Casey White was with my mom the night that she committed suicide,” she said.

“Nothing was really done. I don’t think they took him in for questioning.”

The Independent has reached out to Limestone County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Ms Mitchell said that seeing White’s face in the news as he went on the run with his latest lover stoked up uncontrollable emotions for her and her family.

Seven years after her death, White embarked on a crime spree where he tracked down and tried to kill another ex-girlfriend.

In December 2015, he turned up at her house armed with stolen guns and opened fire on her and two men who were in the home.

The woman and two men managed to escape but White shot and killed a dog.

Around an hour later, White then shot another woman in the arm and carjacked two cars before he was finally captured in a dramatic police chase.

White was convicted on multiple charges and sentenced to 75 years in prison over the spree.

He was serving that sentence – and awaiting trial over the 2015 stabbing murder of a 58-year-old woman in a separate incident – when he allegedly entered into a relationship with Ms White.

The 56-year-old corrections officer died on Monday from a gunshot wound to the head at the end of a brief police chase that saw White taken back into custody unscathed.

The local coroner on Tuesday ruled her death a suicide and said that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

This came as officials faced questions over whether it could have been her jailhouse lover who pulled the trigger.

Immediately after his arrest, White told officers that he was innocent of causing Ms White’s injuries, according to US Marshals.

“Y’all help my wife, she shot herself in the head and I didn’t do it,” he allegedly said.

Escaped inmate Casey White arriving at the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence, Alabama, on Tuesday night

The Whites were not married, officials have confirmed.

No law enforcement officers opened fire during the encounter with the fugitives.

Chilling 911 audio was also released capturing Ms White’s final words before the couple’s car was rammed off the road by officers and she allegedly shot herself.

“Airbags are going off. Let’s get out and run,” she is heard saying, as sirens are heard ringing out in the background.

Moments later, Ms White suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

A voice is later heard saying “her finger is on the trigger” – as the call continues in the aftermath of the crash.

It is not clear who made the 911 call from the car.

Ms White’s death marked a tragic end to a 10-day manhunt after she sold her home, retired from her two-decade career and helped her convict lover escape from the jail she worked at before going on the run together back on 29 April.

