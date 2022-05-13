Casey White could face further charges over doomed prison escape, says prosecutor

Prosecutors have not ruled out the possibility that Alabama escapee Casey White will face charges over the death of his jailhouse lover Vicky White.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told The Independent that White, 38, could face fresh charges over the doomed prison escape and 10-day manhunt as the investigation continues.

“I intend to prosecute him both for the capital murder and the escape and other related charges that we are looking at,” he said.

The DA, who had worked closely with Ms White throughout her 17-year career as a corrections officer, did not elaborate on what the charges would be.

However he said that investigators had received information from their counterparts in Indiana, where the couple were finally captured.

When asked if the charges could relate to the death of Ms White, the DA said he “couldn’t comment on that”.

White has already been charged with escape in the first degree and is now back in Alabama being held in a maximum security prison.

This comes on top of the 75-year prison sentence he is currently serving and two counts of capital murder that he was already charged with over the 2015 stabbing death of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway.

White’s trial will begin in June for the murder of Ms Ridgeway, who was found brutally stabbed to death in her apartment in Rogersville, Alabama, on 23 October 2015.

The 38-year-old has already confessed to the crime, after he sent a letter to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in 2020 admitting to killing the mother-of-two.

During a subsequent interview with authorities, he allegedly gave details about the crime that had not been made public and which only the killer could have known, leading authorities to finally bring charges over the cold case.

He was charged with two counts of capital murder in 2020.

Prosecutors say he was paid to carry out the hit on his victim. It is not clear how much money he made.

White initially pleaded guilty before changing his plea to not guilty by reason of mental illness.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

White is already serving a 75-year sentence after being convicted of a 2015 crime spree where he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend, shot another woman, held several victims at gunpoint and shot a dog dead.

He was finally captured in a dramatic 100 mile per hour police chase that culminated in a standoff with officers where he had threatened to shoot himself in the head.

