Carrie Johnson to be fined for Covid lockdown breach along with prime minister husband

Carrie Johnson, the UK prime minister’s wife, is to be fined for Covid lockdown breaches, her spokesperson has said.

She will join husband Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the British chancellor, in receiving a fixed penalty notice for breaking the law during the pandemic.

