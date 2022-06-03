Carrie Hope Fletcher talks about her love of tarot reading

Award-winning West End star, YouTuber and bestselling author Carrie Hope Fletcher tells Olivia Petter about her love of tarot reading and how the readings have helped her through her recent break-up.
Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.
