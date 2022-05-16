A Greek helicopter pilot has today been found guilty of mudering his British-Greek wife in their home and strangling their dog.

Babis Anagnostopoulos, 34, was today convicted of the murder of Caroline Crouch, 20, in May 2021 as the couple’s 11-month-old daughter slept in the house.

It is expected his sentencing with occur later on Monday.

Anagnostopoulos was also found guilty of trying to mislead police for weeks by claiming Crouch was murdered by brutal intruders who had broken into their home.

He strangled the family dog in order to give weight to his narrative that the family had been victim to intruders demanding they be handed the family’s hidden valuables, an Athens court found.

The killer eventually abandoned the burglary yarn in favour of claiming his wife had died following an altercation between the pair over their daughter’s care.

But prosecutors maintained that Anagnostopoulos intentionally suffocated her while she slept in their home.

More follows

Source Link Caroline Crouch: Greek pilot guilty of murdering British wife and strangling dog