Carnival cruise ship funnel engulfed in black smoke while docked in Grand Turk

A Carnival cruise ship was engulfed in smoke and flames while it was docked in Grand Turk on Thursday (26 May).

The ship had left Florida on Monday to embark on a five-day cruise before arriving in Turks and Caicos.

A fire broke out on the funnel of the vessel, which is typically where the exhaust is located.

“Carnival Freedom’s emergency response team quickly activated and extinguished a fire inside the ship’s funnel while the ship was in Grand Turk,” Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement.

“All guests and crew are safe.”

