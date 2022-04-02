Carlos Alcaraz has defeated the defending champion at the Miami Open, Hubert Hurkacz, to secure his first ATP Masters final.

The 18-year-old Spaniard won 7-6 (5) 7-6 (2) in just over two hours and said playing the final was “something that you dream of when you are a child”.

“I have a lot of emotions right now,” Alcaraz told ATP after the match.

“I’m going to approach the final like a first round, trying to mask the nerves. I’m going to enjoy it, it’s going to be a great final.”

Hurkacz ended with 23 winners to Alcaraz’s 22 but committed 37 unforced errors.

He will face Norway’s Casper Ruud, who also booked his place in his first Masters 1000 final on Friday with a comfortable win over Francisco Cerundolo.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Carlos Alcaraz makes first Masters 1000 final with victory over Hubert Hurkacz