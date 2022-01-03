Carli Lloyd says ‘Bye Twitter’ after being ridiculed for her ‘Republican’ Fedex complaint

Former US soccer star Carli Lloyd has faced backlash on Twitter after complaining about the practices of a FedEx delivery driver.

The two-time FIFA World Cup winner took to her personal account to air her grievances regarding a recent delivery, in which the courier dropped the boxes off on her uncovered stairs rather than inside the porch of her house.

“Ringing in the New Year with soaked packages. Guess the 5 extra steps from our @Fedex driver to place under the covered section of the porch was too hard to endure,” she wrote, before adding the hashtag “#Noonecaresabouttheirjobanymore.”

However, several followers were quick to criticise Ms Lloyd for the Tweet, pointing out the privileged position she was in to be concerning herself which such trivial matters.

One user responded: “Imagine blasting some low-paid, overworked delivery person on Twitter and then making yourself to be the victim.”

Another commented: “She [Ms Lloyd] sounds like she’s about to run for office as a Republican.”

The pay and working hours of delivery drivers during the Covid-19 pandemic has been a topic of great discussion over the past 18 months. Amid the so-called ‘great resignation’, currently taking place across the US, pressure is building on companies like FedEx and Amazon to provide better working conditions to their delivery drivers and extended staff.

This message was echoed by many Twitter users, who took issue with Ms Lloyd’s beratement of a FedEx employee, rather than the company itself.

After receiving said backlash, the 39-year-old tweeted out a tongue-in-cheek response of her own. “Bye Twitter . I usually know better than to come on here amongst the warriors!” she wrote, although her account still very much remains active.

The New Jersey native, who made over 300 appearances for the US Women’s National Team, is now retired from soccer – with her final match coming in the 2020 Olympic Games bronze medal clash against Australia. Ms Lloyd’s goals in that tournament helped her become the record female scorer in Olympic history, with 10.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Carli Lloyd says ‘Bye Twitter’ after being ridiculed for her ‘Republican’ Fedex complaint