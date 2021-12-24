Care workers to be added to shortage occupation list

The Government is to relax immigration rules on care-worker jobs as the social care sector increasingly struggles to attract and keep staff.

Care workers will be added to the shortage occupation list, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

The decision follows a recommendation from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) that the jobs be made eligible for the health and care visa and placed on the list, which is designed to help migrants get work visas to fill jobs where there are shortages.

This was called for “immediately” to temper “severe and increasing difficulties” the sector is facing with recruitment and retention, the MAC said in mid-December.

I urge all care staff yet to do so to come forward to get boosted to protect themselves and those they care for Sajid Javid

The recommendation was sparked by preliminary findings from an independent review by the MAC on the effect ending freedom of movement after Brexit is having on the social care sector and its workers.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the measure would help to “ensure short-term sustainability” as he also urged care workers to get vaccinated.

He said: “I also urge all care staff yet to do so to come forward to get boosted now to protect themselves and those they care for.”

Care workers and carers from overseas will be able to move with dependents, including partners and children, and the visa offers a path to settlement in the UK, the DHSC said.

The changes we’ve made to the health and care visa will bolster the workforce Priti Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “The care sector is experiencing unprecedented challenges prompted by the pandemic and the changes we’ve made to the health and care visa will bolster the workforce and help alleviate some of the pressures currently being experienced.”

The announcement comes after campaigners last year accused the Government of excluding care workers from its new immigration system and ignoring the role they have played during the coronavirus pandemic.

Care providers are experiencing high vacancy rates and turnover, and pressure on staffing is being exacerbated by the recent spread of Omicron.

This week, the chief executive of MHA – the UK’s largest charitable care provider – called for local councils to set out how they would support care if shortages worsened.

Sam Monaghan said: “While we have contingencies in place and colleagues are great at covering shifts, we have to be assured that if the worst happens and we don’t have enough people to care for our residents safely, that there are plans in place to support us.”

The provider, which employs around 7,500 staff, said it had twice as many vacancies as usual, and twice as many staff absent.

Around a fifth of its homes (17) are closed to new admissions because of the shortages.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Care workers to be added to shortage occupation list