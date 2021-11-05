Cardiff confirm Taulupe Faletau will join from Bath in the summer

Cardiff have confirmed they will bring in Wales international number eight Taulupe Faletau from Bath in the summer.

Faletau, who has won 86 Wales caps and played in five British and Irish Lions Tests, will join Cardiff next year.

Bath announced earlier this week that the 30-year-old, who moved to the Gallagher Premiership club in 2016, would be leaving.

Faletau has not played since this summer’s Lions tour of South Africa, and he was released from Wales’ Autumn Nations Series squad on Tuesday because of an ankle injury.

“Playing international rugby is still something I have a lot of passion for, and I hope that by playing well for Cardiff I will be able to continue to do that,” Faletau told Cardiff’s official website.

“I have enjoyed the last five years at Bath, and I hope to finish this season off strongly.

I know it will feel good to be back home Taulupe Faletau

“Then I am looking forward to coming back to Wales to play my rugby, and I know it will feel good to be back home.”

Faletau is the second Wales international to confirm a move to Cardiff for next term, following Wasps flanker Thomas Young.

Cardiff rugby director Dai Young said: “What he (Faletau) has achieved in the game is second to none, and he remains highly-motivated to achieve more.

Cardiff rugby director Dai Young (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

“He sees Cardiff as a fresh challenge to keep him striving at the top of the game, and is excited about what we are trying to build here.

“He will play a big part in that, and his ability as a player and experience, both on and off the pitch, will drive standards across the board.

“Number eight is a position where we needed to strengthen, and he will give us that ball-carrying ability while helping develop some of our younger back-rowers through competition.”

