Cardi B stuns viewers with gold mask on AMAs red carpet

Cardi B has bewildered fans after appearing on the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards in a solid gold mask.

The singer, who is hosting this year’s event, posed on the red carpet twice as celebrities made their way into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

In the first instance, Cardi could be seen posing in a black floor-length gown with a sequin leopard-print pattern.

However, the singer then changed into her second outfit of the night, with Cardi speaking to reporters in a Schiaparelli off-the-shoulder gown, a gold mask, statement earrings and a black veil ahead of the ceremony.

On Twitter, the look surprised viewers, with many confused by the singer’s mask, while others found the outfit amusing.

“Cardi girl, you look so good,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Cardi B is already a fashion icon.”

The interesting outfit choice also prompted jokes, with one viewer tweeting: “Cardi B took the mask mandate to a different level,” while another joked: “Let’s be real C-3PO did it first.”

While speaking with reporters, Cardi B promised that viewers could expect additional outfit changes.

