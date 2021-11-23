Cardi B shares daughter Kulture’s hilarious response to learning she was getting baby brother

Cardi B has amused fans by revealing her daughter Kulture’s reaction to learning that she was becoming a big sister to a baby brother.

The WAP rapper, who shares her three-year-old daughter and two-month-old son with husband Offset, shared her daughter’s reaction to the news in response to a fan who questioned on Twitter: “What was Kulture’s reaction when you told [her] you were having another baby and that it was a boy?”

In response to the inquiry, Cardi B shared a video of the toddler, in which Kulture could be seen insisting that she wants a “baby sister”.

“I want a baby sister,” the three year old told her mother, to which Cardi B responded: “Yeah, but it’s a brother.”

The clarification did little to comfort Kulture, who continued to tell her mother that she wanted a baby sister.

“Yeah, but it’s a boy,” the rapper can be heard telling her daughter, to which the three year old said: “No, a baby sister.”

On Twitter, where the video has been viewed more than 200,000 times, fans were amused by the toddler’s less-than-enthusiastic response to the news that her parents would be having a son.

“She was NOT having it,” one person tweeted in response to the video, while another said: “My girl Kulture told mommy this is not up for debate or discussion. It’s a baby sister. Those are my terms. Lmao.”

Someone else joked: “You heard her. Make her a little baby sister…”

While Kulture did not appear pleased with the news that she was becoming a big sister to a brother initially, Cardi B revealed in another tweet that her daughter eventually came around to the idea and now “loves it”.

“She loves it. Only get sad when she wants to play but the baby needs silence to sleep,” she responded to another fan who asked how Kulture likes being a big sister.

However, the 29-year-old performer did note during an interview with Good Morning America that it can be “a lot” juggling the two children, as Kulture gets “a little bit territorial sometimes”.

“It is a little bit – it’s a lot,” she said. “I just have to divide my time with both, because my daughter, she gets a little bit territorial sometimes – I love it – it’s a lot of the happiness in my soul.”

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child, whose name has not yet been revealed, on 4 September. The couple shared the news with a photo taken of the two of them cradling the newborn in the hospital.

