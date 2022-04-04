Cardi B deletes her Twitter after fans criticise her for not attending Grammys

Cardi B appears to have deleted her Twitter account after being criticised by fans for not attending the 2022 Grammys.

The 29-year-old rapper deactivated her account on Sunday (3 April).

“I’m deleting my Twitter On God I hate this f***in dumbass fan base,” she tweeted before deleting her profile. “You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f***?”

“When the f*** I hinted I was going?” Cardi added. “Just f***ing stupid. I can’t. I needs [sic] to protect myself.”

Shortly after deleting her profile, the “WAP” singer explained the reason behind her decision via Instagram Live.

“I’m doing girl-day s*** today, right? And I’m chilling and everything and then I’m going through my Twitter, and I see people in my Twitter – my fans, my own f***ing fans – talking s*** like, ‘Oh.’ Practically saying that I’m lazy, and that I was giving hints that I was going to the Grammys,” she said. “B****, how the f*** was I giving hints that I’m going to the Grammys?”

Cardi further explained that she hasn’t released any new music, so it didn’t make sense for her to attend the Grammys for being nominated for one award for Best Rap Performance for her single “Up.”

“Do I have any new music?” she asked her fans. “Why would I show up with one nomination? And I lost it anyways, so you wanted me to go to the Grammys, lose an award, and me just be there smiling like, ‘That’s great, that’s great.’”

The award-winning rapper also addressed fans who had mentioned her children in attacks against her.

One fan tweeted to Cardi: “I bet yo son wouldn’t like for you to be on your a** while teasing us fans and not ever dropping music.”

According to Page Six, Cardi replied to the tweet almost instantly, writing: “I hope your moms die.”

In her Instagram live session, the rapper said: “That person brought up my son. If you talking s*** about me, why you bringing up my f***ing son?”

