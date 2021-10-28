Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: When is it, what time does it start and how can I watch it?

Manchester City’s stranglehold over the Carabao Cup has finally been broken after West Ham defeated Pep Guardiola’s side on penalties at the London Stadium.

It means, after four successive years of City dominance, a new winner will be crowned in February and plenty of sides in the quarter-final draw will feel confident of their chances.

Arsenal brushed aside Leeds to secure their place in the last-eight, with Mikel Arteta looking to lift his second trophy as a head coach, and are now unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions. Chelsea required penalties to edge past Southampton but have been in imperious form since lifting the Champions League last summer and currently top the Premier League table.

Sunderland are the weakest side left in the draw after edging QPR on penalties, while Liverpool and Tottenham saw off Preston and Burnley respectively. Brentford are through, too, having held off a late fightback at Stoke, while Leicester were twice pegged back by Brighton in normal time but came out victorious in the shootout.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is it and what time will it start?

The draw will take place during Soccer AM on Saturday morning, with John Fendley hosting as Jimmy Bullard and Danny Mays conduct the draw. The programme will begin at 10.30am and conclude at midday.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Soccer AM is broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. The draw itself is also expected to be shown on Sky Sports’ Youtube channel.

Who is in the draw?

Arsenal

Chelsea

Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City

Liverpool

Brentford

West Ham United

Dates and schedule

Quarter-Finals – w/c 20 December 2021

Semi-Final first legs – w/c 3 January 2022

Semi-Final second legs – w/c 10 January 2022

Final – Sunday 27 February 2022

