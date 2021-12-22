Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Semi-final ties revealed as Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham bid to join Arsenal

Arteta – ‘Please don’t go back’ to fan-less stadiums in the Premier League

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will take tonight following the conclusion of the three remaining quarter-final ties.

Arsenal have already progressed into the last four of the competition after Eddie Nketiah starred with a clinical hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing of League One Sunderland. That result ensured that only Premier League sides remain in competition, although we are already guaranteed to see a new winner crowned after Manchester City’s four-year stranglehold was finally brought to an end by West Ham in the fourth round.

The Hammers travel to Tottenham in one of two London derbies tonight, with a heavily-depleted Chelsea side visiting Brentford. The final tie sees Liverpool host Leicester with managers having to juggle their priorities carefully between player welfare and the chance of claiming a piece of silverware at such a chaotic and uncertain time of the season. Follow the draw live below at the conclusion of Liverpool vs Leicester:

Show latest update 1640207045 Liverpool 1 – 3 Leicester 56 mins: James Milner swings a corner into the box and picks out Roberto Firmino. He gets a glancing head to the ball but sends it wide of the back post. Kelechi Iheanacho is introduced by Brendan Rodgers, replacing Patson Daka who’s had a good night for the Foxes. Michael Jones 22 December 2021 21:04 1640206893 Liverpool 1 – 3 Leicester 54 mins: Save! Kelleher has just kept his team in the game! Dewsbury-Hall intercepts a pass in his own half and Gomez doesn’t manage to take it off him. The ball comes loose as the two players come together but Daka is the first man to it and he flicks it into the vacant space on the inside left. Dewsbury-Hall sprints away from Gomez, collects the ball and drives into the box. He shifts to the right away from Konate and guides a low effort to the far bottom corner only for Kelleher to leap across and push the ball wide of the post! Michael Jones 22 December 2021 21:01 1640206741 Liverpool 1 – 3 Leicester 51 mins: Milner fouls Daka as the Leicester striker wins an aerial ball. The Foxes are awarded a free kick that is slid into the left side of the box for Daka to chase down but he’s beaten to it by one of Liverpool’s defenders, Gomez I think, and the Reds work the ball out of the box. Michael Jones 22 December 2021 20:59 1640206569 Liverpool 1 – 3 Leicester 48 mins: Neco Williams has dropped back to right-back with Diogo Jota taking up the spot on Liverpool’s right wing. Klopp is giving it a go with those substitutions but Liverpool will have to score the next goal. It’ll set up an interesting finish this game if they do. Williams carries the ball down the right wing but is tackled by Dewsbury-Hall who knocks the ball out for a throw in. Michael Jones 22 December 2021 20:56 1640206404 Second half: Liverpool 1 – 3 Leicester Kick off: Liverpool get the game back underway with three changes made by Jurgen Klopp. James Milner, Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota are all on with Conor Bradley, Billy Koumetio, and Tyler Morton the men replaced. Michael Jones 22 December 2021 20:53 1640206006 Carabao Cup draw live: How to watch online today as semi-final ties are revealed The draw for the Carabao Cup takes place after the conclusion of this round of fixtures. It will be show live on Sky Sports after Tottenham’s match against West Ham. Here’s how to watch: Michael Jones 22 December 2021 20:46 1640205837 Liverpool 1 – 3 Leicester Four goals in the first half at Anfield as Leicester take a commanding lead over Liverpool. Will we see more in the second 45 minutes? (AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images) (Liverpool FC via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images) Michael Jones 22 December 2021 20:43 1640205630 Carabao Cup half-time scores Lots of action in the Tottenham vs West Ham quarter-final going on as well. Steven Bergwijn put Spurs in front before Jarrod Bowen equalised for the Hammers. Lucas Moura then poked one home from the edge of the six-yard box to give Tottenham the lead at the break. Brentford vs Chelsea remains goalless. The quarter-final scores: Brentford 0-0 Chelsea Liverpool 1-3 Leicester Tottenham 2-1 West Ham Michael Jones 22 December 2021 20:40 1640205466 Half-time: Liverpool 1 – 3 Leicester 45+4 mins: Oh hello. Conor Bradley steps up the pitch from his position at right-back and brings the ball down the wing. He cuts inside and squeezes into the box before firing an effort at Kasper Schmeichel who smother it low down to his right. The whistle goes for half-time and Leicester take a two-goal cushion into the break. Michael Jones 22 December 2021 20:37 1640205357 Liverpool 1 – 3 Leicester 45+2 mins: Williams whips a cross into the box from the right but Albrighton beats Minamino to it and heads the ball out of the area. Oxlade-Chamberlain collects and sends it over to Tsimikas on the opposite wing. He delivers another cross but can’t pick out a teammate. Michael Jones 22 December 2021 20:35

