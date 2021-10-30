(Getty Images)

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs awaiting their last-eight fate in the League Cup. The draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Saturday morning, with each side having earned their spot courtesy of midweek victories – half of them going through thanks to penalty shoot-out wins.

The remaining eight sides in the draw are Chelsea, Arsenal and Sunderland from Tuesday night’s games, plus Brentford, West Ham, Leicester, Tottenham and Liverpool following them one evening later. It was the Hammers who saw off reigning champions Manchester City, ensuring there would be no fifth straight success for Pep Guardiola’s side – and also meaning that Jurgen Klopp’s team can retake the record for most wins in the competition if they go the distance this year. Sunderland, meanwhile, are the only remaining club from outside the Premier League, after the League One side saw off QPR on penalties.

Quarter-final ties are scheduled to be played in the week commencing December 20, with the semi-finals then taking place in the new year. Follow all the live updates for the Carabao Cup draw below:

When is the Carabao Cup draw? The draw will take place during the Sky Sports TV show Soccer AM this morning, with John Fendley hosting as Jimmy Bullard and Danny Mays conduct the draw. The programme will begin at 10.30am BST and conclude at midday.

Source Link Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham learn quarter-final opponents