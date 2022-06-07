Car dealer Cazoo announces 750 jobs in £200m cost-cutting plan

Cazoo has confirmed it will cut 750 jobs as part of a plan to slash costs by £200m.

The online car dealer has seen has seen its share price plummet 87 per cent since it listed on the New York Stock Exchange at an eye-watering £5bn valuation last year.

Cazoo blamed the “economic climate” for its troubles. The business says it will also cut its marketing spend after splashing out on a huge number of big-budget sports sponsorship deals.

Founder Alex Chesterman said: “I am very proud of the incredible team and business we have built so far.

“The opportunity ahead of us remains as exciting as ever and we continue to see record sales levels, despite the challenging economic environment.

“However, we need to be laser-focused with our drive towards profitability and preservation of capital.”

