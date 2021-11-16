Car crash kills five relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Five relatives of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died in a car crash on Tuesday morning when their vehicle collided with a truck in Lakhisarai district in the state of Bihar in northeast India.

The driver of the car also died, while at least four others were injured in the incident.

“As the SUV is badly mangled due to intense impact, we are using iron cutters to pull out bodies from it,” Halsi circle officer Vivek Kumar told The Times of India.

The truck driver and his helper fled the scene.

The family members of the late actor were returning from the state’s capital, Patna, where they had gone to attend the last rites of a family member.

“It was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [an SUV] in which ten persons were returning from Patna,” Sushil Kumar, Lakhisarai superintendent of police, told the Hindustan Times. “Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to the hospital in critical condition.”

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Sikandra, while the deceased bodies were sent to Lakhisarai hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The tragedy struck the family over a year after the actor was found dead in his apartment on 14 June last year. While the cause of death was ruled to be suicide, the actor’s death was a subject of widespread speculation.

There were several rumours of foul play, and the federal drugs law enforcement agency arrested Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in September 2020 on charges related to supplying him with drugs.

A month later, she was released on bail after a court observed that she was not part of any drug syndicate and had no prior criminal record.

