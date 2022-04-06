Car bursts into flames after crashing into gates of Russian embassy in Bucharest

A car crashed into the gate of the Russian embassy in Bucharest, bursting into flames and killing the driver, police said.

The sedan, engulfed in flames, was seen outside the embassy’s fence in Romania’s capital, as security personnel ran through the area.

It crashed at around 6am local time on Wednesday, but could not breach the building’s compound.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames started by the crash but the driver died at the scene.

The motive and other details surrounding the incident are not immediately clear.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.