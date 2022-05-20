Captured Ukrainian paramedic smuggles harrowing bodycam footage out of Mariupol in tampon

A Ukrainian medic smuggled harrowing footage of her time in Mariupol out of the city in a tampon, before going missing.

Yuliia Paievska, known as Taira, recorded 256 gigabytes of body camera video, documenting her team’s frantic efforts to bring people back from the brink of death.

She managed to share the harrowing footage with an AP team leaving the war-torn city in a rare humanitarian convoy.

The next day, on 16 March, Taira and her driver were captured by Russian soldiers, in one of many forced disappearances in areas of Ukraine now held by Russia.

