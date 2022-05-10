Captured prison guard Vicky White dies from self inflicted gunshot wounds, say officials

Fugitive prison guard Vicky White has died at hospital from self-inflicted gunshot wounds hours after being captured by law enforcement officers with escaped Alabama inmate Casey White, officials have confirmed.

Ms White was taken to hospital after the nationawide manhunt for the pair came to an end near Evansville, Indiana, on Monday afternoon.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steven W Lockyear announced that Vicky White died at 7pm EST. at Evansville Deaconess Midtown Hospital on Monday night, reported WHNT.

An autopsy for her will be carried out on Tuesday.

Earlier Indiana’s Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told reporters at the scene of the arrest that Ms White’s injuries were “very serious” and described her as being in “pretty serious shape”.

The apprehension came near Evansville, Indiana, after the vehicle Casey White was driving overturned during a pursuit by law enforcement, US marshal Marty Keely confirmed. Ms White, 56, was a passenger in the truck. The two are not related.

The arrest came 11 days into the nationwide manhunt for the pair, after Ms White walked a shackled Casey White out of jail and they disappeared.

“We got a dangerous man off the street today,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told AL.com following the Monday afternoon capture.

No law enforcement officers fired their weapons during the capture of the inmate and the prison guard, Mr Keely confirmed.

Sheriff Singleton said that following the chase Casey White, 38, had surrendered to law enforcement.

“This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half” added the sheriff.

“It ended the way we knew it would – with them in custody. He is never going to see the light of day again and that’s a good thing, not just for our community but that’s a good thing for this country.”

More follows.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Captured prison guard Vicky White dies from self inflicted gunshot wounds, say officials