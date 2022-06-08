Captured Britons appear in Donetsk rebel court

Two Britons captured by Russian forces appeared in a rebel court after having been accused of being mercenaries for the Ukrainian army.

Aiden Aslin, 28, from Nottinghamshire, and Shaun Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire are being held in a court in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

If the men are convicted of the charges, which include trying to “seize power”, it is feared the court, which is not internationally recognised, could pass the death penalty.

They were both members of regular Ukrainian military units in Mariupol and are also accused of violent seizure of power and undergoing training to carry out terrorist activities.

The affiliation of a third British man, Andrew Hill, who was captured in the Mykolaiv area, is unclear.

Footage of three men, reported to be Mr Aslin, Mr Pinner and Saaudun Brahim, a Moroccan national, in what appears to be a court dock emerged on Tuesday.

Two Britons captured by Russian forces appeared in a rebel court along with Saaudun Brahim, a Moroccan national (Supplied)

They spoke only to confirm they were aware of the charges they face and say they consented to their case proceeding without witness evidence, according to the BBC.

Both men were able to stand themselves without help and seemed aware of their surroundings.

Separatist president Denis Pushilin on Monday claimed “the crimes they committed were monstrous”, according to separatist news agency DAN.

Mr Aslin‘s family said in the statement on Tuesday: “We, the family of Aiden Aslin, wish to ask for privacy at this time from the media.

“This is a very sensitive and emotional time for our family, and we would like to say thank you to all that have supported us.

“We are currently working with the Ukrainian government and the Foreign Office to try and bring Aiden home. Aiden is a much-loved man and very much missed, and we hope that he will be released very soon.”

Justice secretary Dominic Raab has said the UK Foreign Office will “make all the representations” on Mr Aslin‘s behalf.

