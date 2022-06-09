Captured British fighters ‘sentenced to death by pro-Russian court’

Two British soldiers who were captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels.

Aiden Aslin, 28 and Shaun Pinner, 48, were found guilty of taking action towards violent seizure of power at a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

A third man, Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim, was convicted alongside them.

The men were accused of being “mercenaries” after fighting with Ukrainian troops.

Russian media outlet RIA Novosti reported Thursday that the three are set to face a firing squad.

Interfax, another Russian news agency, claimed the men would be able to appeal against their convictions.

