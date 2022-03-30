Captain Sir Tom Moore: Man who sent ‘grossly offensive tweet’ about fundraising hero avoids jail

A man who said Captain Sir Tom Moore should “burn” the day after the 100-year-old fundraising hero died has avoided a jail sentence.

Joseph Kelly, 36, of Castlemilk, Glasgow, was found guilty of sending “grossly offensive” tweet and was handed a community payback order on Wednesday.

On 3 February last year said that “the only good Brit soldier is a deed one”. “Burn auld fella, buuuuurn,” he added.

At his trial in Lanark Sheriff Court, sheriff Adrian Cottam said Kelly’s “gratuitous insult” about Sir Tom was made “with only offence in mind”.

“This is a man who had become known as a national hero, who stood for the resilience of the people of a country struggling with a pandemic and the services trying to protect them,” he told Kelly.

“His statute and the view of society towards him must be looked at in that light and therefore any comment likewise.

“What the accused chose to write, when and how it was said, can only be regarded as grossly offensive.”

At one point in the trial Sheriff Adrian Cottam threatened to put Kelly in the cells if he did not stop shaking his head as prosecutor Liam Haggert spoke about Sir Tom.

Cameron Smith, defending, had argued the tweet could not be described as “grossly offensive”. While it might be “unpleasant” and “unsavoury”, he said, it did not pass the threshold.

He told the hearing the message was not about a protected characteristic, like race, religion, or gender, and did not incite violence.

Sir Tom, who captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first coronavirus lockdown, died in Bedford Hospital on 2 February after testing positive for Covid-19.

He walked 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday, raising more than £32 million for the NHS, and was knighted by the Queen in recognition of his efforts.

The charge under the Communications Act said Kelly made a post to the public using social media that was “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, and that did utter offensive remarks about Captain Sir Tom Moore, now deceased”.

More follows

