'Captain America' To 'Black Widow' Marvel Characters That Were Almost Played By Other Actors

Timothée Chalamet





Timothée Chalamet had auditioned for the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man but the role eventually went to Tom Holland


Sebastian Stan





Sebastian Stan who plays Bucky Branes/Winter Soldier had initially auditioned for the role of Steve Rogers/Captain America. 


John Krasinski





John Krasinski was asked to audition for the role of Captain America/Steve Rogers way before Chris Evans.


Matthew McConaughey





Matthew McConaughey was offered the role of Ego in ‘Guardians Of  The Galaxy Vol.2’ but turned it down for another project.

