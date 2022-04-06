'Captain America' To 'Black Widow' Marvel Characters That Were Almost Played By Other Actors

Timothée Chalamet had auditioned for the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man but the role eventually went to Tom Holland
Sebastian Stan who plays Bucky Branes/Winter Soldier had initially auditioned for the role of Steve Rogers/Captain America.
John Krasinski was asked to audition for the role of Captain America/Steve Rogers way before Chris Evans.
Matthew McConaughey was offered the role of Ego in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2’ but turned it down for another project.
