Capitol rioter who hurled fire extinguisher at police given harshest sentence yet

A Trump supporter who attacked police officers using a fire extinguisher during the 6 January riot at the US Capitol has been sentenced to more than 5 years in prison, the harshest punishment yet in a Capitol riot case.

Robert S Palmer of Largo, Florida, pleaded guilty in October, on charges of assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon.

He threw a fire extinguisher, a plank, and a pole at riot police during the storming of the Capitol, according to prosecutors.

After his guilty plea, the 54-year-old then attempted to fundraise online and claimed he was forced to “go on the defence” when police shot him with a rubber bullet, which he admitted was a lie during his Friday sentencing hearing.

