Capitol riot plea hearing for far-right livestreamer Baked Alaska falls apart as he claims innocence

White supremacist internet personality Tim Gionet, who is popularly known as Baked Alaska, has derailed his plea deal with federal prosecutors by declaring himself innocent in a last-minute turn of events in a case linked to the 6 January riots at the US Capitol.

Mr Gionet was set to plead guilty in a Washington DC federal court on Wednesday to a count of misdemeanor for willfully and knowingly parading, demonstrating, and picketing inside the Capitol.

But when judge Emmett Sullivan asked him why he wanted to plead guilty, the livestreamer said he had wanted to go to trial instead.

“I wanted to go to trial, but the prosecutors [said] if I [went] to trial, they would put a felony on me, so I think this is probably the better route,” he said, according to NBC News. “I believe I’m innocent.”

He was charged in January with violent entry and disorderly conduct. One of the most serious charges against him stems from Mr Gionet livestreaming himself entering the Capitol building on 6 January. The video record has helped federal officials identify and arrest dozens of other alleged participants in the insurrection.

He allegedly called a police officer a “f****** oath breaker” and “piece of shit” while he and others can be heard chanting “patriots are in control”, “whose house? our house” and “traitors, traitors, traitors”.

He was originally facing charges for entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority and for his disorderly conduct in the building. It carries a potential six-month jail sentence, up to five years of probation, and a fine of up to $5,000.

After his statement, the judge said he “can’t take a plea of guilty if you say you’re innocent”.

“If Mr Gionet wants to go to trial, he’ll get a fair trial, like anyone and everyone else who has appeared before me, regardless of the charges,” Mr Sullivan said. “I’m not trying to trick you… Don’t plead guilty to please me.”

The date for trial has been set for March 2023.

Federal prosecutors denied Mr Gionet’s allegations that he was threatened with additional felony charges, and said they would investigate the charges against him if he pleaded not guilty.

Assistant US attorney Elizabeth Ann Aloi said the plea offer would remain open for 60 days, giving Mr Gionet a chance if he changes his mind.

“Thank you for the additional time, I appreciate it,” Mr Gionet told Mr Sullivan.

“Sure, these things happen,” the judge replied. “I wasn’t born yesterday.”

