Capitol riot committee to vote on contempt charges for Jeffrey Clark

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection will meet on Wednesday to consider authorising criminal contempt of congress charges against Jeffrey Clark, the ex-Trump justice department attorney who pushed to weaponise the department in service of former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn results of the 2020 election.

If the committee votes in favor of holding Mr Clark in contempt, a vote on the measure by the full house of representatives would be the next necessary step before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could refer him to the Department of Justice for possible prosecution.

The former Trump administration official served as acting head of the department’s civil division from September 2020 until 14 January of this year. In the days and weeks following Mr Trump’s 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden, Mr Clark reportedly tried to goad then-acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and other top department officials into signing a letter to state legislators in contested states won by Mr Biden which claimed that the department had found evidence that raised “significant concerns” about the veracity of those states’ results and urged them to use their purported authority to appoint electors for Mr Trump against the wishes of voters.

No such evidence of fraud exists, and Mr Rosen refused to sign the letter.

On 13 October, select committee chairman Bennie Thompson issued Mr Clark a subpoena commanding him to produce documents and appear to give evidence before the committee on 29 October.

While Mr Clark did appear for the deposition, he refused to answer any questions, citing claims by Mr Trump that answering the questions would violate executive privilege.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Capitol riot committee to vote on contempt charges for Jeffrey Clark