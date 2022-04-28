Capitol riot committee to hold at least eight public hearings starting in June

Congressman Bennie Thompson, who chairs the Homeland Security Committee, reportedly said there will be at least eight public Capitol riot hearings beginning in June, and that the committee will ask Republican House and Senate members to participate.
NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali spoke with Mr Thompson, who confirmed that both former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr would be asked to participate in the hearings.
Mr Thompson said the committee would begin requesting the Republicans’ participation this week.
