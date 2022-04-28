Congressman Bennie Thompson, who chairs the Homeland Security Committee, reportedly said there will be at least eight public Capitol riot hearings beginning in June, and that the committee will ask Republican House and Senate members to participate.

NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali spoke with Mr Thompson, who confirmed that both former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr would be asked to participate in the hearings.

Mr Thompson said the committee would begin requesting the Republicans’ participation this week.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Capitol riot committee to hold at least eight public hearings starting in June