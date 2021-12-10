The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection has issued subpoenas to ex-White House political director Brian Jack and five other Trumpworld figures involved in the planning of the rally on the Ellipse which immediately preceded the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.

Mr Jack, who was former president Donald Trump’s director of political affairs on 6 January, was reportedly the White House official charged with lining up members of congress to speak at the “Save America” rally which featured Mr Trump as a headliner.

One such speaker, Alabama Representative Mo Brooks, told attendees that 6 January — the day Congress was set to certify President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory — was the “day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass” just hours before a mob stormed the Capitol in hopes of stopping the joint session of Congress at which the House of Representatives and Senate were to complete that task.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Capitol riot committee subpoenas Trump White House political director and five other January 6 rally planners