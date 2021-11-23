Capitol riot committee subpoenas leaders of Oath Keepers and Proud Boys

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued subpoenas to leaders of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, two pro-Trump extremist groups which played significant roles in the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.

The subpoena also demands documents and testimony from the groups themselves, as well as the 1st Amendment Praetorian group and its’ leader Robert Patrick Lewis.

In a statement, select committee chairman Bennie Thompson said the committee is now “seeking information from individuals and organizations reportedly involved with planning the attack, with the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6th, or with efforts to overturn the results of the election”.

“We believe the individuals and organizations we subpoenaed today have relevant information about how violence erupted at the Capitol and the preparation leading up to this violent attack,” Mr Thompson said. “The Select Committee is moving swiftly to uncover the facts of what happened on that day and we expect every witness to comply with the law and cooperate so we can get answers to the American people”.

Mr Rhodes, a Yale-educated attorney and former congressional staffer, was referred to as “Person One” in an indictment alleging a conspiracy to attack the Capitol organized by members of his group.

More follows…

