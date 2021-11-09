Capitol riot committee subpoenas Kayleigh McEnany and nine other Trump White House officials

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued subpoenas for documents and testimony to ten former Trump administration officials who served at the highest levels of government during the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 burning of Washington.

Among those receiving subpoenas are Kayleigh McEnany, the former White House Press Secretary, Nicholas Luna, who served as former president Donald Trump’s personal aide — or “body man” — during the last days of his presidency, and John McEntee, the ex-University of Connecticut quarterback who ran the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.

“The Select Committee wants to learn every detail of what went on in the White House on January 6th and in the days beforehand. We need to know precisely what role the former President and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election,” Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement on Tuesday. “We believe the witnesses subpoenaed today have relevant information and we expect them to comply fully with the Select Committee’s investigation as we work to get answers for the American people, make recommendations on changes to the law to protect our democracy, and help ensure that nothing like January 6th ever happens again”.

More follows…

