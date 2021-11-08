The House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued subpoenas to six more prominent figures in former president Donald Trump’s orbit, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, ex-Chapman University law professor John Eastman, and two former top Trump campaign officials: campaign manager Bill Stepien and senior adviser Jason Miller.

The committee has also issued a subpoena to Angela McCallum, who served as a national executive assistant for Mr Trump’s failed re-election campaign.

According to documents released by the committee, each of the six targets is thought by investigators to have played a role in Mr Trump’s months-long push to delegitimise — and later overturn — the results of last year’s presidential election.

Most infamous among them is Mr Eastman, who not only spoke at the 6 January rally which immediately proceeded the violence at the Capitol, but also participated in a meeting the previous day at a Willard Hotel “war room,” along with Mr Miller, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, and ex-New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik, who also recieved a subpoena from the committee.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Capitol riot committee subpoenas ex-Trump national security adviser and author of ‘coup memo’