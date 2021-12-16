The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued a subpoena for documents and testimony to Phil Waldron, the retired US Army colonel who authored the 36-page PowerPoint presentation which suggested that former president Donald Trump use the national guard to overturn the 2020 election.

In a statement, select committee chairman Bennie Thompson said Mr Waldron “reportedly played a role in promoting claims of election fraud and circulating potential strategies for challenging results of the 2020 election”.

Mr Thompson added that Mr Waldron “was also apparently in communication with officials in the Trump White House and in Congress discussing his theories in the weeks leading up to the January 6th attack,” and called the 36-page PowerPoint presentation which he reportedly authored “an alarming blueprint for overturning a nationwide election”.

In a letter to Mr Waldron released by the select committee, Mr Thompson advised him that he is expected to deliver requested documents to the committee by 10 January and appear to give evidence at a deposition one week later.

More follows…

Source Link Capitol riot committee subpoenas coup PowerPoint author Phil Waldron