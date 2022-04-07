Capitol riot committee could seek Trump interview ‘in not too distant future’

The House select committee investigating the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol could soon consider whether to seek an interview with former president Donald Trump, the committee’s chairman has said.

“We’ll be talking about the likelihood of a Trump interview in the not too distant future,” Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson said Thursday while speaking to reporter.

Mr Thompson’s statement regarding the possibility that the panel would seek to interview the former president comes on the heels of his declaration that he would consider heeding such a request.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Mr Trump said he would make a decision based on “what the request is”.

Mr Thompson called the former president’s answer “interesting,” and said Mr Trump would have no trouble understanding what such an interview would entail for him.

“If he doesn’t know what coming before our committee would be about, then that’s kind of difficult because we’ve been in business over here,” he said.

More follows…

